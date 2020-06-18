Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

234 S Lafayette Ave 1/2 Available 06/15/20 Cute 1 Bed 1 Bath Lower Unit w/View! - *PENDING APPLICATION*



Don't miss out on this 1 bed 1 bath lower unit in Bremerton! Extremely close to the shipyard and a view of the water from the front door! Newer and beautiful laminate flooring throughout and a nice flow throughout this cute unit! When you see it you won't want to wait to make it your own! Contact Paramount Property Management today at 360-874-0500 to find out more info or to schedule a showing!



*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

**Low Ceilings in this unit



(RLNE5829164)