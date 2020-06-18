All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

234 S Lafayette Ave 1/2

234 Lafayette Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

234 Lafayette Avenue South, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
234 S Lafayette Ave 1/2 Available 06/15/20 Cute 1 Bed 1 Bath Lower Unit w/View! - *PENDING APPLICATION*

Don't miss out on this 1 bed 1 bath lower unit in Bremerton! Extremely close to the shipyard and a view of the water from the front door! Newer and beautiful laminate flooring throughout and a nice flow throughout this cute unit! When you see it you won't want to wait to make it your own! Contact Paramount Property Management today at 360-874-0500 to find out more info or to schedule a showing!

*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.
**Low Ceilings in this unit

(RLNE5829164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 S Lafayette Ave 1/2 have any available units?
234 S Lafayette Ave 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 234 S Lafayette Ave 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
234 S Lafayette Ave 1/2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 S Lafayette Ave 1/2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 234 S Lafayette Ave 1/2 is pet friendly.
Does 234 S Lafayette Ave 1/2 offer parking?
No, 234 S Lafayette Ave 1/2 does not offer parking.
Does 234 S Lafayette Ave 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 S Lafayette Ave 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 S Lafayette Ave 1/2 have a pool?
No, 234 S Lafayette Ave 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 234 S Lafayette Ave 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 234 S Lafayette Ave 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 234 S Lafayette Ave 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 S Lafayette Ave 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 234 S Lafayette Ave 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 S Lafayette Ave 1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.
