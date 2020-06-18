2301 Cascade Trail

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets

Come see this nice 3 bedroom 2 bath rambler close to schools, bus lines, Bremerton Ferry Terminal and PSNS. This home features large kitchen and laundry room, double car garage and fully fenced backyard with deck. Master bedroom has spacious walk in closet and full master bath. Neighborhood has wide streets and is conveniently located near Mountain View Middle School. Gas heat. Small to Medium pet possible with additional deposit.

