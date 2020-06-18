All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2301 Cascade Trail

2301 Cascade Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2301 Cascade Trail, Bremerton, WA 98310
Manette

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come see this nice 3 bedroom 2 bath rambler close to schools, bus lines, Bremerton Ferry Terminal and PSNS. This home features large kitchen and laundry room, double car garage and fully fenced backyard with deck. Master bedroom has spacious walk in closet and full master bath. Neighborhood has wide streets and is conveniently located near Mountain View Middle School. Gas heat. Small to Medium pet possible with additional deposit.
Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 Cascade Trail have any available units?
2301 Cascade Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 2301 Cascade Trail have?
Some of 2301 Cascade Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 Cascade Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2301 Cascade Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 Cascade Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2301 Cascade Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2301 Cascade Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2301 Cascade Trail offers parking.
Does 2301 Cascade Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 Cascade Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 Cascade Trail have a pool?
No, 2301 Cascade Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2301 Cascade Trail have accessible units?
No, 2301 Cascade Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 Cascade Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 Cascade Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2301 Cascade Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2301 Cascade Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

