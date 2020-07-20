All apartments in Bremerton
2217 Winfield Ave
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

2217 Winfield Ave

2217 Winfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2217 Winfield Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98310
Manette

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Private,3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home in Bremerton - Nicely remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Manette area. Bamboo floors, modern paint colors, stainless appliances. Wood stove, spacious bedrooms. Large shed for extra storage. Back patio overlooking the large backyard. 2 bedrooms on main floor and the 3rd is the lower level. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, oil heat. Separate utility room with washer/dryer hook ups. Pets upon owner approval and favorable rental history. Reid Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable credit reports. IP & KM

(RLNE4946494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 Winfield Ave have any available units?
2217 Winfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 2217 Winfield Ave have?
Some of 2217 Winfield Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2217 Winfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2217 Winfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 Winfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2217 Winfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2217 Winfield Ave offer parking?
No, 2217 Winfield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2217 Winfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 Winfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 Winfield Ave have a pool?
No, 2217 Winfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2217 Winfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 2217 Winfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 Winfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2217 Winfield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2217 Winfield Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2217 Winfield Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
