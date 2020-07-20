2217 Winfield Ave

Amenities
Private,3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home in Bremerton - Nicely remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Manette area. Bamboo floors, modern paint colors, stainless appliances. Wood stove, spacious bedrooms. Large shed for extra storage. Back patio overlooking the large backyard. 2 bedrooms on main floor and the 3rd is the lower level. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, oil heat. Separate utility room with washer/dryer hook ups. Pets upon owner approval and favorable rental history. Reid Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable credit reports. IP & KM
(RLNE4946494)