2134 East 14th Street
Last updated October 17 2019 at 4:45 AM

2134 East 14th Street

2134 East 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2134 East 14th Street, Bremerton, WA 98310
Manette

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous craftsman home in the heart of Manette! This charming 3 bed 2.5 bath home is just three blocks from restaurants, pubs, coffee shops, parks and more! Take a short walk across the Manette bridge for easy access to the Seattle ferry, PSNS or explore all that downtown Bremerton has to offer! This home was remodeled from the studs out in 2006 and has been very well maintained since. New exterior paint in 2019. Main floor boasts beautiful hardwood floors, with French doors that lead to an enormous 600 sq ft deck, where you can enjoy views of Sinclair Inlet and downtown Bremerton. The kitchen has lots of cabinet/pantry space, stainless appliances Upstairs has two bedrooms and a large bath with jetted tub. Fully finished walk-out daylight basement has tons of space, radiant underfloor heating, half bath plus laundry area with washer/dryer hookups (tenant to supply appliances) Rent is $2500/mo with $2000 security deposit. Tenant pays utilities, yard maintenance paid for by landlord. NO SMOKING. Small pet considered on a case-by-case basis with a pet fee.

Monthly income must be 3x the rent amount to qualify. Good credit and clean criminal background check. Application fee $20/per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2134 East 14th Street have any available units?
2134 East 14th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 2134 East 14th Street have?
Some of 2134 East 14th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2134 East 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2134 East 14th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2134 East 14th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2134 East 14th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2134 East 14th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2134 East 14th Street offers parking.
Does 2134 East 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2134 East 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2134 East 14th Street have a pool?
No, 2134 East 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2134 East 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 2134 East 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2134 East 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2134 East 14th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2134 East 14th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2134 East 14th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

