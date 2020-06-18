2134 East 14th Street

Amenities

Gorgeous craftsman home in the heart of Manette! This charming 3 bed 2.5 bath home is just three blocks from restaurants, pubs, coffee shops, parks and more! Take a short walk across the Manette bridge for easy access to the Seattle ferry, PSNS or explore all that downtown Bremerton has to offer! This home was remodeled from the studs out in 2006 and has been very well maintained since. New exterior paint in 2019. Main floor boasts beautiful hardwood floors, with French doors that lead to an enormous 600 sq ft deck, where you can enjoy views of Sinclair Inlet and downtown Bremerton. The kitchen has lots of cabinet/pantry space, stainless appliances Upstairs has two bedrooms and a large bath with jetted tub. Fully finished walk-out daylight basement has tons of space, radiant underfloor heating, half bath plus laundry area with washer/dryer hookups (tenant to supply appliances) Rent is $2500/mo with $2000 security deposit. Tenant pays utilities, yard maintenance paid for by landlord. NO SMOKING. Small pet considered on a case-by-case basis with a pet fee.



Monthly income must be 3x the rent amount to qualify. Good credit and clean criminal background check. Application fee $20/per adult