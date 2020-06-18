All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 213 Apple St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
213 Apple St
Last updated March 23 2019 at 4:13 PM

213 Apple St

213 Apple St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

213 Apple St, Bremerton, WA 98310

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
213 Apple St Available 04/01/19 Luxury & Convenience walking distance to Lion's Field Park - Beautiful 2bed/2.75 bath townhome/condo has a view of Port Washington Narrows with views of the Olympic Mountains. Features a gas fireplace, master bedroom suite on ground floor, a full-size front loading washer/dryer set within the unit, 2 car garage and a bonus room upstairs near with its own balcony. Tenant pays all utilities. NO PETS PLEASE! This unit is occupied until April 1st, so please respect the current tenant in the property and only contact Reid Property Management for viewings and/or questions.
(AZ & DL)

Income Qualification: An applicant's gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x's the amount of the monthly rental rate. Individuals over 18 years of age, who are not married, are required to meet this qualification individually, while a married couple's income can be combined to qualify. A co-signer that income qualifies at 4x's is another option. All decision are at the owners' discretion.
Viewing appointments must be scheduled at least 48 hours in advance, and Saturday/Sunday appointments scheduled by noon on Thursday.

Income Qualification: An applicant's gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rental rate. Individuals over 18 years of age, who are not married, are required to meet this qualification individually, while a married couple's income can be combined to qualify. A co-signer that income qualifies is another option.

All decision are at the owners' discretion.

For more photos, property details and qualifications go to our website at www.reidpm.com. Please contact dorinda@reidpm.com or (360) 308-2209 to schedule a showing. Qualified applicants must make 3x's the rent gross income. Co-signer's need to make 4x's (Gross) the rent to qualify.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3697601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Apple St have any available units?
213 Apple St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 213 Apple St have?
Some of 213 Apple St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Apple St currently offering any rent specials?
213 Apple St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Apple St pet-friendly?
No, 213 Apple St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 213 Apple St offer parking?
Yes, 213 Apple St offers parking.
Does 213 Apple St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 Apple St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Apple St have a pool?
No, 213 Apple St does not have a pool.
Does 213 Apple St have accessible units?
No, 213 Apple St does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Apple St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Apple St has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Apple St have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Apple St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College