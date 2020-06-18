Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

213 Apple St Available 04/01/19 Luxury & Convenience walking distance to Lion's Field Park - Beautiful 2bed/2.75 bath townhome/condo has a view of Port Washington Narrows with views of the Olympic Mountains. Features a gas fireplace, master bedroom suite on ground floor, a full-size front loading washer/dryer set within the unit, 2 car garage and a bonus room upstairs near with its own balcony. Tenant pays all utilities. NO PETS PLEASE! This unit is occupied until April 1st, so please respect the current tenant in the property and only contact Reid Property Management for viewings and/or questions.

Income Qualification: An applicant's gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x's the amount of the monthly rental rate. Individuals over 18 years of age, who are not married, are required to meet this qualification individually, while a married couple's income can be combined to qualify. A co-signer that income qualifies at 4x's is another option. All decision are at the owners' discretion.

Viewing appointments must be scheduled at least 48 hours in advance, and Saturday/Sunday appointments scheduled by noon on Thursday.



All decision are at the owners' discretion.



For more photos, property details and qualifications go to our website at www.reidpm.com. Please contact dorinda@reidpm.com or (360) 308-2209 to schedule a showing. Qualified applicants must make 3x's the rent gross income. Co-signer's need to make 4x's (Gross) the rent to qualify.



No Pets Allowed



