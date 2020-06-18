All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

2021 13th Street

2021 13th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2021 13th Street, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming home in Bremerton! - Nice 2 bedrooms, 1.75 baths, 2 bonus rooms house. Newer roofing on house. One car garage. Newer forced air electric furnace, water heater, electrical panel upgrade. Hardwood floors, tile in kitchen. Newer appliances, new paint throughout, front and back decks. Downstairs wood stove is not for use. Close to city services, PSNS, schools.Washer/dryer included. One small dog with approval and additional $500 security deposit. MUST SEE!! Available now. Call Geri 360-662-8870 to schedule a viewing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5615313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 13th Street have any available units?
2021 13th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 2021 13th Street have?
Some of 2021 13th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2021 13th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 13th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2021 13th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2021 13th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2021 13th Street offers parking.
Does 2021 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2021 13th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 13th Street have a pool?
No, 2021 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2021 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 2021 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2021 13th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2021 13th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2021 13th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

