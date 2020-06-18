2021 13th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage range

Charming home in Bremerton! - Nice 2 bedrooms, 1.75 baths, 2 bonus rooms house. Newer roofing on house. One car garage. Newer forced air electric furnace, water heater, electrical panel upgrade. Hardwood floors, tile in kitchen. Newer appliances, new paint throughout, front and back decks. Downstairs wood stove is not for use. Close to city services, PSNS, schools.Washer/dryer included. One small dog with approval and additional $500 security deposit. MUST SEE!! Available now. Call Geri 360-662-8870 to schedule a viewing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5615313)