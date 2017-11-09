All apartments in Bremerton
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
2017 11th St
2017 11th St

2017 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2017 11th Street, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
App wont let me upload pics text/email an i will send them

Showings available upon request

Available Dec 2019

The apartment is under a renovation it will have new flooring in the kitchen with new counters, cabinets, new bathroom and new appliances! it rents at $875 per month with a security deposit of $900 as well with a 12 month lease agreement Owner pays water sewer garabage And Electric! ... This unit is in a prime location in west bremerton right next to OC and psns even downtown! The apartment has tons of closet space and full size bathroom an appliances... There is no cats or dogs or farm animals its a 4 plex with no yard for the animal. There is a $40 background credit check fee for persons over 18... the unit comes with a parking spot behind the building as well... Do not miss out on this unit they go quick! Viewing by appointments to schedule please text me at 3609321594 thank you

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 11th St have any available units?
2017 11th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 2017 11th St currently offering any rent specials?
2017 11th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 11th St pet-friendly?
No, 2017 11th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 2017 11th St offer parking?
Yes, 2017 11th St offers parking.
Does 2017 11th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 11th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 11th St have a pool?
No, 2017 11th St does not have a pool.
Does 2017 11th St have accessible units?
No, 2017 11th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 11th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2017 11th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2017 11th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2017 11th St does not have units with air conditioning.

