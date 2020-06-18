All apartments in Bremerton
1906 North Wycoff Avenue

1906 Wycoff Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1906 Wycoff Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Charming upper level duplex is situated on a peaceful little drive off 19th street in West Bremerton. This 2 bedroom,1 full bath unit has new flooring throughout. Shared laundry in the downstairs basement with separate locked entrance for both units. Water/Sewer/Garbage paid. 1 small pet possible with additional security deposit and pet screening.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 North Wycoff Avenue have any available units?
1906 North Wycoff Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 1906 North Wycoff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1906 North Wycoff Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 North Wycoff Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1906 North Wycoff Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1906 North Wycoff Avenue offer parking?
No, 1906 North Wycoff Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1906 North Wycoff Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 North Wycoff Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 North Wycoff Avenue have a pool?
No, 1906 North Wycoff Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1906 North Wycoff Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1906 North Wycoff Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 North Wycoff Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 North Wycoff Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1906 North Wycoff Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1906 North Wycoff Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
