Bremerton, WA
1906 A Wycoff Ave
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

1906 A Wycoff Ave

1906 N Wycoff Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1906 N Wycoff Ave, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Upper Level Unit With Wrap Around Deck - This charming, upper level duplex is situated on a peaceful little drive, off 19th street in West Bremerton. This 2 bedroom,1 full bath unit has new flooring throughout. Shared laundry in the downstairs basement with separate locked entrance for both units. Water/Sewer/Garbage paid. 1 small pet possible with additional security deposit and pet screening.

Follow this link to your browser to schedule a showing:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1160246?source=marketing

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

(RLNE5427360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 A Wycoff Ave have any available units?
1906 A Wycoff Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1906 A Wycoff Ave have?
Some of 1906 A Wycoff Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 A Wycoff Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1906 A Wycoff Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 A Wycoff Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1906 A Wycoff Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1906 A Wycoff Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1906 A Wycoff Ave offers parking.
Does 1906 A Wycoff Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1906 A Wycoff Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 A Wycoff Ave have a pool?
No, 1906 A Wycoff Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1906 A Wycoff Ave have accessible units?
No, 1906 A Wycoff Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 A Wycoff Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1906 A Wycoff Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1906 A Wycoff Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1906 A Wycoff Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

