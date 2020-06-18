1906 A Wycoff Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Upper Level Unit With Wrap Around Deck - This charming, upper level duplex is situated on a peaceful little drive, off 19th street in West Bremerton. This 2 bedroom,1 full bath unit has new flooring throughout. Shared laundry in the downstairs basement with separate locked entrance for both units. Water/Sewer/Garbage paid. 1 small pet possible with additional security deposit and pet screening.



Follow this link to your browser to schedule a showing:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1160246?source=marketing



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



(RLNE5427360)