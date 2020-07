Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Available 08/01/19 Charming, 2-Bedroom, 1-Bath Duplex - Property Id: 141034



Charming, upgraded two bedroom, one full bath duplex with yard. Tenant pays all utilities. No Smoking/No Vaping. Close to College, PSNS and ferry. Tenant Pays utilities, stackable washer/dryer in unit. Cats ok. Available August 1, 2019. Move in NOW for FREE! Deposit payments - okay.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/141034p

No Dogs Allowed



