1713 Bloomington Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities

2 Bedroom 1 bath duplex near parks- West Bremerton - Classic 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in West Bremerton. Minutes to neighborhood park and waterfront. Newly carpeted and painted one story unit with fenced back yard, raised yard, patio and storage. Interior closets, storage room, and pantry offer plenty of nooks and crannies. Washer/dryer hook up off back patio with covered entrance. On street parking. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Unit has gas heat. Bring your green thumb and make the most of the upper yard to create an outdoor environment.



