All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 1713 Bloomington Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
1713 Bloomington Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1713 Bloomington Ave

1713 Bloomington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1713 Bloomington Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 bath duplex near parks- West Bremerton - Classic 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in West Bremerton. Minutes to neighborhood park and waterfront. Newly carpeted and painted one story unit with fenced back yard, raised yard, patio and storage. Interior closets, storage room, and pantry offer plenty of nooks and crannies. Washer/dryer hook up off back patio with covered entrance. On street parking. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Unit has gas heat. Bring your green thumb and make the most of the upper yard to create an outdoor environment.

(RLNE4609997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 Bloomington Ave have any available units?
1713 Bloomington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 1713 Bloomington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1713 Bloomington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 Bloomington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1713 Bloomington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1713 Bloomington Ave offer parking?
No, 1713 Bloomington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1713 Bloomington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1713 Bloomington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 Bloomington Ave have a pool?
No, 1713 Bloomington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1713 Bloomington Ave have accessible units?
No, 1713 Bloomington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 Bloomington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1713 Bloomington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1713 Bloomington Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1713 Bloomington Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College