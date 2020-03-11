1704 Elizabeth Avenue

Amenities

Darling Bremerton bungalow offers a partial water view in a great location convenient to PSNS, Bremerton Ferry Terminal, Olympic College, and Evergreen Park. Nearly every room has been remodeled and updated. Upstairs is the living room with gas log fireplace and built-in bookcases, kitchen with gas range, dining room with slider to deck, one-bedroom, and a bathroom featuring a clawfoot tub. Lower level offers the second bedroom and bathroom, large bonus room, laundry area, and storage room. Yard care is included with rent, but the storage shed is not for tenant use. Off-street parking with space for up to three vehicles available in the alley behind the home and on-street parking is available by city permit. This is a no pet home.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

