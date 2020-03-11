All apartments in Bremerton
1704 Elizabeth Avenue

Location

1704 Elizabeth Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Darling Bremerton bungalow offers a partial water view in a great location convenient to PSNS, Bremerton Ferry Terminal, Olympic College, and Evergreen Park. Nearly every room has been remodeled and updated. Upstairs is the living room with gas log fireplace and built-in bookcases, kitchen with gas range, dining room with slider to deck, one-bedroom, and a bathroom featuring a clawfoot tub. Lower level offers the second bedroom and bathroom, large bonus room, laundry area, and storage room. Yard care is included with rent, but the storage shed is not for tenant use. Off-street parking with space for up to three vehicles available in the alley behind the home and on-street parking is available by city permit. This is a no pet home.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 Elizabeth Avenue have any available units?
1704 Elizabeth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1704 Elizabeth Avenue have?
Some of 1704 Elizabeth Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 Elizabeth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1704 Elizabeth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 Elizabeth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1704 Elizabeth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1704 Elizabeth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1704 Elizabeth Avenue offers parking.
Does 1704 Elizabeth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 Elizabeth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 Elizabeth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1704 Elizabeth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1704 Elizabeth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1704 Elizabeth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 Elizabeth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1704 Elizabeth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1704 Elizabeth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1704 Elizabeth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

