Amenities
1537 N Cambrian Ave. Available 06/10/19 Beautiful 3 bed 1 bath. Home in Bremerton! - *APPROVED APPLICATIONS*
Don't miss out on this beautifully done 3 bed 1 bath home in Bremerton. Updated home has hardwood flooring in Kitchen, Living room & Dinning room, carpets in the bedrooms. Extra large yard with a private patio. Basement storage and laundry hook-ups. Has two separate detached garages, with off street parking. Contact Paramount Property Management to schedule a viewing. We look forward to meeting you!
*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.
*2 year lease only!
*Home is occupied, please DO NOT disturb tenants
(RLNE3252979)