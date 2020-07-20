Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1537 N Cambrian Ave. Available 06/10/19 Beautiful 3 bed 1 bath. Home in Bremerton! - *APPROVED APPLICATIONS*



Don't miss out on this beautifully done 3 bed 1 bath home in Bremerton. Updated home has hardwood flooring in Kitchen, Living room & Dinning room, carpets in the bedrooms. Extra large yard with a private patio. Basement storage and laundry hook-ups. Has two separate detached garages, with off street parking. Contact Paramount Property Management to schedule a viewing. We look forward to meeting you!



*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

*2 year lease only!

*Home is occupied, please DO NOT disturb tenants



(RLNE3252979)