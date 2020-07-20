All apartments in Bremerton
1537 N Cambrian Ave.

1537 N Cambrian Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1537 N Cambrian Ave, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1537 N Cambrian Ave. Available 06/10/19 Beautiful 3 bed 1 bath. Home in Bremerton! - *APPROVED APPLICATIONS*

Don't miss out on this beautifully done 3 bed 1 bath home in Bremerton. Updated home has hardwood flooring in Kitchen, Living room & Dinning room, carpets in the bedrooms. Extra large yard with a private patio. Basement storage and laundry hook-ups. Has two separate detached garages, with off street parking. Contact Paramount Property Management to schedule a viewing. We look forward to meeting you!

*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.
*2 year lease only!
*Home is occupied, please DO NOT disturb tenants

(RLNE3252979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1537 N Cambrian Ave. have any available units?
1537 N Cambrian Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1537 N Cambrian Ave. have?
Some of 1537 N Cambrian Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1537 N Cambrian Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1537 N Cambrian Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1537 N Cambrian Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1537 N Cambrian Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1537 N Cambrian Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1537 N Cambrian Ave. offers parking.
Does 1537 N Cambrian Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1537 N Cambrian Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1537 N Cambrian Ave. have a pool?
No, 1537 N Cambrian Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1537 N Cambrian Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1537 N Cambrian Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1537 N Cambrian Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1537 N Cambrian Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1537 N Cambrian Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1537 N Cambrian Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
