Amenities
1508 11th St #B Available 06/12/20 Conveniently located Duplex! - This perfectly located W. Bremerton lower duplex is a must see!
Completely remodeled interior with updated light fixtures, windows & flooring! The kitchen is equipped with all matching appliances, granite countertops & lots of cupboard space. Living room is large and has an open floor plan. There are two good sized bedrooms and a full bath finished off this unit.
There is a lockable storage unit that holds the stackable washer & dryer, which are both owner supplied. There is both on & off street parking for this unit & a large shared yard area for outdoor enjoyment.
A small pet is negotiable with a pet deposit as well as a monthly pet admin fee. We also require all pets to "apply" through our online pet screening application.
There is a $75 utility fee that covers water & sewer. All other utilities are seperate.
If you would like to schedule a viewing or check out any of our available listings, please visit our website at lcpmwa.com..
(RLNE5831590)