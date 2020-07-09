All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

1508 11th St #B

1508 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1508 11th Street, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1508 11th St #B Available 06/12/20 Conveniently located Duplex! - This perfectly located W. Bremerton lower duplex is a must see!

Completely remodeled interior with updated light fixtures, windows & flooring! The kitchen is equipped with all matching appliances, granite countertops & lots of cupboard space. Living room is large and has an open floor plan. There are two good sized bedrooms and a full bath finished off this unit.

There is a lockable storage unit that holds the stackable washer & dryer, which are both owner supplied. There is both on & off street parking for this unit & a large shared yard area for outdoor enjoyment.

A small pet is negotiable with a pet deposit as well as a monthly pet admin fee. We also require all pets to "apply" through our online pet screening application.
There is a $75 utility fee that covers water & sewer. All other utilities are seperate.

If you would like to schedule a viewing or check out any of our available listings, please visit our website at lcpmwa.com..

(RLNE5831590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 11th St #B have any available units?
1508 11th St #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1508 11th St #B have?
Some of 1508 11th St #B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 11th St #B currently offering any rent specials?
1508 11th St #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 11th St #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1508 11th St #B is pet friendly.
Does 1508 11th St #B offer parking?
Yes, 1508 11th St #B offers parking.
Does 1508 11th St #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1508 11th St #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 11th St #B have a pool?
No, 1508 11th St #B does not have a pool.
Does 1508 11th St #B have accessible units?
No, 1508 11th St #B does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 11th St #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1508 11th St #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1508 11th St #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1508 11th St #B does not have units with air conditioning.

