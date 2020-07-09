All apartments in Bremerton
139 South Lafayette Avenue
Location

139 Lafayette Avenue South, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Classic 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level and charm of classic homes. Partially finished basement has bonus room with a fireplace that makes a great family room or rec space. Two bedrooms are on the main floor with the 3rd upstairs. Great location close to PSNS and Bremerton Ferry Terminal for an easy commute to Seattle. Pets may be considered with additional security deposit. This home is a must see!
Note: this home is currently occupied. We encourage you to drive-by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current tenants privacy and do Not look around the property.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

