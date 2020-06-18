All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM

1336 Marine Dr. Unit B

1336 Marine Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1336 Marine Dr, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1336 Marine Dr. Unit B Available 07/05/19 Large Beautiful Remodeled Studio! - *PENDING APPLICATIONS*

This studio has a lot to offer, off street parking, new appliances, flooring, paint, fixtures and washer/dryer hookups. The icing on the cake is Electricity/Water/Sewer is included! What more could you ask for? Close to PSNS and bus lines. And the list gets longer! Hurry this wont last long!
Please contact Paramount Property Management Group at 360-874-0500 to schedule a viewing.

Unit available after July 1st!
*Paramount does not accept comprehensive reusable screening reports.
*Unit is occupied please DO NOT disturb current tenants

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2731633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1336 Marine Dr. Unit B have any available units?
1336 Marine Dr. Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 1336 Marine Dr. Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1336 Marine Dr. Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 Marine Dr. Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 1336 Marine Dr. Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1336 Marine Dr. Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1336 Marine Dr. Unit B offers parking.
Does 1336 Marine Dr. Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1336 Marine Dr. Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 Marine Dr. Unit B have a pool?
No, 1336 Marine Dr. Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1336 Marine Dr. Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1336 Marine Dr. Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 Marine Dr. Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1336 Marine Dr. Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1336 Marine Dr. Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1336 Marine Dr. Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

