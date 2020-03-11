131 Marion Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Quaint home nestled in Bremerton. PSNS, Ferries, shopping, schools and local cuisine are all a very short commute to you. Carpets, Fridge and Stove are all newer and storage has washer/dryer hook-ups. The front yard is fully fenced and a pet is negotiable on a case by case basis with an additional $600 security deposit and a one time $100 pet fee. There is no smoking in the home. Showings by appointment only please as it is Tenant Occupied. Email alerts@penppm.com to schedule a time to view the home.