All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 131 Marion Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
131 Marion Ave N
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:15 AM

131 Marion Ave N

131 South Marion Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

131 South Marion Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quaint home nestled in Bremerton. PSNS, Ferries, shopping, schools and local cuisine are all a very short commute to you. Carpets, Fridge and Stove are all newer and storage has washer/dryer hook-ups. The front yard is fully fenced and a pet is negotiable on a case by case basis with an additional $600 security deposit and a one time $100 pet fee. There is no smoking in the home. Showings by appointment only please as it is Tenant Occupied. Email alerts@penppm.com to schedule a time to view the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Marion Ave N have any available units?
131 Marion Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 131 Marion Ave N have?
Some of 131 Marion Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Marion Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
131 Marion Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Marion Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 Marion Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 131 Marion Ave N offer parking?
No, 131 Marion Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 131 Marion Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Marion Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Marion Ave N have a pool?
No, 131 Marion Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 131 Marion Ave N have accessible units?
No, 131 Marion Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Marion Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 Marion Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Marion Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Marion Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College