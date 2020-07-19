125 Acorn St

Amenities

Sheridan Park/ East Bremerton 1 bed 1 bath duplex cottage - Newly redone 1 bedroom 1 full bath. Brand new cabinets, flooring and appliances in this eat in kitchen. Attached utility room has washer/dryer hooks ups. Living room has additional door that opens up to a quaint deck and tree canopy. Bedroom and living room share view of the marina, sound and sunrises. Shared back yard. Small storage area near the front door. Street parking. No pets please. Additional $100 covers water/sewer. Available now!



No Pets Allowed



