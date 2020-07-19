All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 125 Acorn St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
125 Acorn St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

125 Acorn St

125 Acorn Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

125 Acorn Street, Bremerton, WA 98310

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Sheridan Park/ East Bremerton 1 bed 1 bath duplex cottage - Newly redone 1 bedroom 1 full bath. Brand new cabinets, flooring and appliances in this eat in kitchen. Attached utility room has washer/dryer hooks ups. Living room has additional door that opens up to a quaint deck and tree canopy. Bedroom and living room share view of the marina, sound and sunrises. Shared back yard. Small storage area near the front door. Street parking. No pets please. Additional $100 covers water/sewer. Available now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4578495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Acorn St have any available units?
125 Acorn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 125 Acorn St currently offering any rent specials?
125 Acorn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Acorn St pet-friendly?
No, 125 Acorn St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 125 Acorn St offer parking?
No, 125 Acorn St does not offer parking.
Does 125 Acorn St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 Acorn St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Acorn St have a pool?
No, 125 Acorn St does not have a pool.
Does 125 Acorn St have accessible units?
No, 125 Acorn St does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Acorn St have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Acorn St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Acorn St have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Acorn St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar Park Apartments
4020 Bledsoe Avenue
Bremerton, WA 98310
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with GymsBremerton Apartments with Parking
Bremerton Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WA
Mercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WAMill Creek, WAParkland, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College