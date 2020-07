Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors accessible

122 Acorn St Available 12/15/19 3 bedroom 1 bath Duplex - Vintage 3 bedroom 1 bath duplex available November 15th or sooner. Hardwood floors, open kitchen to living room area. Large bedrooms with open closets and built ins. Handicap accessible covered porch off of the driveway. Close to Lebo Park, shopping, Olympic College and back road to Silverdale. Tenants responsible for all utilities and yard care. Gas forced air heat.



No Pets Allowed



