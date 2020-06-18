All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated January 8 2020 at 8:20 AM

1213 Oyster Bay Ave S

1213 Oyster Bay Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1213 Oyster Bay Avenue South, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Mt. Ranier and Sound Views: Freshly updated, 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom home with large yard and fruit trees (Italian plum, apple). Close and convenient to Navy Shipyard, highways, downtown and ferry. New floors, paint, countertops, and bathroom will give you a comfortable and cozy fresh start! Front deck and basement. Electric appliances. Hook ups for washer and dryer. Small Pet-friendly. $1500/month, $1850 security deposit. Non-refundable pet fee and additional rent per pet. Utilities not included. Call Jesse @ 360-746-3000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 Oyster Bay Ave S have any available units?
1213 Oyster Bay Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1213 Oyster Bay Ave S have?
Some of 1213 Oyster Bay Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 Oyster Bay Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
1213 Oyster Bay Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 Oyster Bay Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1213 Oyster Bay Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 1213 Oyster Bay Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 1213 Oyster Bay Ave S offers parking.
Does 1213 Oyster Bay Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1213 Oyster Bay Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 Oyster Bay Ave S have a pool?
No, 1213 Oyster Bay Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 1213 Oyster Bay Ave S have accessible units?
No, 1213 Oyster Bay Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 Oyster Bay Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1213 Oyster Bay Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Does 1213 Oyster Bay Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1213 Oyster Bay Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

