1213 Oyster Bay Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Mt. Ranier and Sound Views: Freshly updated, 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom home with large yard and fruit trees (Italian plum, apple). Close and convenient to Navy Shipyard, highways, downtown and ferry. New floors, paint, countertops, and bathroom will give you a comfortable and cozy fresh start! Front deck and basement. Electric appliances. Hook ups for washer and dryer. Small Pet-friendly. $1500/month, $1850 security deposit. Non-refundable pet fee and additional rent per pet. Utilities not included. Call Jesse @ 360-746-3000.