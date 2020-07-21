1141 Naval Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Cozy 2 Bed 1 Bath Upper Unit in Bremerton - Enjoy this tucked away 2 bed 1 bath upper unit right in the heart of Bremerton! Private fenced in front/ yard and un-fenced side yard. Just a quick climb up some stairs leads you to a nice high view and inside you'll find an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hanging pot and pan rack and a center island with TONS of cabinet space! Home boasts beautiful laminate flooring throughout and skylights! Washer and dryer included! This unit flows perfectly so give Paramount Property Management a call at 360-874-0500 to find out more or to schedule a showing before this one is gone!



*Monthly water charge $95

*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.



No Pets Allowed



