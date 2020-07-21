All apartments in Bremerton
1141 Naval Ave
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

1141 Naval Ave

1141 Naval Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1141 Naval Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Cozy 2 Bed 1 Bath Upper Unit in Bremerton - Enjoy this tucked away 2 bed 1 bath upper unit right in the heart of Bremerton! Private fenced in front/ yard and un-fenced side yard. Just a quick climb up some stairs leads you to a nice high view and inside you'll find an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hanging pot and pan rack and a center island with TONS of cabinet space! Home boasts beautiful laminate flooring throughout and skylights! Washer and dryer included! This unit flows perfectly so give Paramount Property Management a call at 360-874-0500 to find out more or to schedule a showing before this one is gone!

*Monthly water charge $95
*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5486279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 Naval Ave have any available units?
1141 Naval Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 1141 Naval Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1141 Naval Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 Naval Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1141 Naval Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1141 Naval Ave offer parking?
No, 1141 Naval Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1141 Naval Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1141 Naval Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 Naval Ave have a pool?
No, 1141 Naval Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1141 Naval Ave have accessible units?
No, 1141 Naval Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 Naval Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1141 Naval Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1141 Naval Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1141 Naval Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
