1107 Campbell Way

Amenities

in unit laundry garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful waterfront condo in fabulous Manette! - This beautiful high bank waterfront townhome is minutes from Harrison Hospital as well as the Ferry terminal for you Seattle commuters. Main floor has your Living /dining room, as well as a full kitchen with all appliances plus a large pantry and a separate eating nook. Also has a half bathroom on this floor. Upstairs are your two large bedrooms,Master with a full Ensuite and another full hall bath, plus the utility area with stackable washer and dryer. Lower level has a bonus room as well as the entrance to the tandem double garage. Gas forced air heat with city water and sewer.

Sorry, no pets.



For our most up to date listings, please visit www.lighthouse-cove.com



HOUSE IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. CALL OFFICE AT 360-698-3829 TO ARRANGE A SHOWING



