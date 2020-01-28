All apartments in Bremerton
Bremerton, WA
1107 Campbell Way
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

1107 Campbell Way

Location

1107 Campbell Way, Bremerton, WA 98310
Sheridan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful waterfront condo in fabulous Manette! - This beautiful high bank waterfront townhome is minutes from Harrison Hospital as well as the Ferry terminal for you Seattle commuters. Main floor has your Living /dining room, as well as a full kitchen with all appliances plus a large pantry and a separate eating nook. Also has a half bathroom on this floor. Upstairs are your two large bedrooms,Master with a full Ensuite and another full hall bath, plus the utility area with stackable washer and dryer. Lower level has a bonus room as well as the entrance to the tandem double garage. Gas forced air heat with city water and sewer.
Sorry, no pets.

For our most up to date listings, please visit www.lighthouse-cove.com

HOUSE IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. CALL OFFICE AT 360-698-3829 TO ARRANGE A SHOWING

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4360721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 Campbell Way have any available units?
1107 Campbell Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 1107 Campbell Way currently offering any rent specials?
1107 Campbell Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 Campbell Way pet-friendly?
No, 1107 Campbell Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1107 Campbell Way offer parking?
Yes, 1107 Campbell Way offers parking.
Does 1107 Campbell Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1107 Campbell Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 Campbell Way have a pool?
No, 1107 Campbell Way does not have a pool.
Does 1107 Campbell Way have accessible units?
No, 1107 Campbell Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 Campbell Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 Campbell Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1107 Campbell Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1107 Campbell Way does not have units with air conditioning.
