1047 Callahan Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

East Bremerton Private Three Bedroom One Bath Duplex with separate gated driveway and separate detached garage.



Tenants are responsible for utilities. $75 water/sewer cap paid directly to landlord. To qualify, the minimum combined income requirement would be 3x the rent, or $4800/mo. I'm looking for a good rental history and clean criminal background check. Sorry, No Smoking, No Pets.



1 year lease, $20 application fee.

Minutes away from PSNS, downtown Bremerton, Olympic College and Bremerton-Seattle Ferry Terminal. Close to parks, bus lines and shopping.