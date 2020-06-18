All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 1047 Callahan Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
1047 Callahan Dr.
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:53 PM

1047 Callahan Dr.

1047 Callahan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1047 Callahan Drive, Bremerton, WA 98310
Sheridan Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
East Bremerton Private Three Bedroom One Bath Duplex with separate gated driveway and separate detached garage.

Tenants are responsible for utilities. $75 water/sewer cap paid directly to landlord. To qualify, the minimum combined income requirement would be 3x the rent, or $4800/mo. I'm looking for a good rental history and clean criminal background check. Sorry, No Smoking, No Pets.

1 year lease, $20 application fee.
Minutes away from PSNS, downtown Bremerton, Olympic College and Bremerton-Seattle Ferry Terminal. Close to parks, bus lines and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1047 Callahan Dr. have any available units?
1047 Callahan Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1047 Callahan Dr. have?
Some of 1047 Callahan Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1047 Callahan Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1047 Callahan Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1047 Callahan Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1047 Callahan Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1047 Callahan Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1047 Callahan Dr. offers parking.
Does 1047 Callahan Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1047 Callahan Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1047 Callahan Dr. have a pool?
No, 1047 Callahan Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1047 Callahan Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1047 Callahan Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1047 Callahan Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1047 Callahan Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1047 Callahan Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1047 Callahan Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
Cedar Park Apartments
4020 Bledsoe Avenue
Bremerton, WA 98310
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with GymsBremerton Apartments with Parking
Bremerton Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WA
Mercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WAMill Creek, WAParkland, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College