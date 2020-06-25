1032 Burwell St #3

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Cute 1BR minutes from PSNS with water/sewer/garbage paid! - This super adorable 1BR/1BR unit in a six plex is minutes from PSNS, the Bremerton Ferry and comes with water/sewer and garbage paid.

Living room, kitchen with electric range/oven and fridge and bedroom as well as a full bath.

Pergo flooring in the living spaces. Separate entrance on the side of the building.

On site coin operated laundry facilities and off street assigned parking.

Gas central heating unit.



Sorry, no pets.



HOUSE IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. CALL OFFICE AT 360-698-3829 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING.



No Pets Allowed



