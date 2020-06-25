All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated December 5 2019

1032 Burwell St #3

1032 Burwell Street · No Longer Available
Location

1032 Burwell Street, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Cute 1BR minutes from PSNS with water/sewer/garbage paid! - This super adorable 1BR/1BR unit in a six plex is minutes from PSNS, the Bremerton Ferry and comes with water/sewer and garbage paid.
Living room, kitchen with electric range/oven and fridge and bedroom as well as a full bath.
Pergo flooring in the living spaces. Separate entrance on the side of the building.
On site coin operated laundry facilities and off street assigned parking.
Gas central heating unit.

Sorry, no pets.

HOUSE IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. CALL OFFICE AT 360-698-3829 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING.

Please check out our website at www.lighthouse-cove.com for a listing of all our current rentals.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1883180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1032 Burwell St #3 have any available units?
1032 Burwell St #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1032 Burwell St #3 have?
Some of 1032 Burwell St #3's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1032 Burwell St #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1032 Burwell St #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 Burwell St #3 pet-friendly?
No, 1032 Burwell St #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1032 Burwell St #3 offer parking?
Yes, 1032 Burwell St #3 offers parking.
Does 1032 Burwell St #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1032 Burwell St #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 Burwell St #3 have a pool?
No, 1032 Burwell St #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1032 Burwell St #3 have accessible units?
No, 1032 Burwell St #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 Burwell St #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1032 Burwell St #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1032 Burwell St #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1032 Burwell St #3 does not have units with air conditioning.

