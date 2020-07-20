All apartments in Bremerton
1015 Zeedan Way
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM

1015 Zeedan Way

1015 Zeeden Way · No Longer Available
Location

1015 Zeeden Way, Bremerton, WA 98310
East Park

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Newer 4 Bedroom Home in Bremerton! - *PENDING APPLICATIONS*

Hurry and don't miss this beautiful 3 story home in Bremerton! Very spacious and open floor plan with large kitchen, dining and living areas! Master bedroom with HUGE walk in closet and 2 other bedrooms on the top floor! Main living spaces on the main floor and another full bath and bedroom on the lower floor. 2 car garage and views of the mountains. Great location, minutes walking distance from the YMCA and a short drive to shopping and ferries. Call Paramount Property Management today at 360-874-0500 and set up a showing before this gorgeous home gets taken!

*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4846431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Zeedan Way have any available units?
1015 Zeedan Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 1015 Zeedan Way currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Zeedan Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Zeedan Way pet-friendly?
No, 1015 Zeedan Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1015 Zeedan Way offer parking?
Yes, 1015 Zeedan Way offers parking.
Does 1015 Zeedan Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 Zeedan Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Zeedan Way have a pool?
No, 1015 Zeedan Way does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Zeedan Way have accessible units?
No, 1015 Zeedan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Zeedan Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 Zeedan Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 Zeedan Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 Zeedan Way does not have units with air conditioning.
