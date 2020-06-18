Amenities

1010 Ironsides Ave Available 10/15/19 3 bedroom in Manette- Hardwood and Fireplace! - Good sized yet modest 3 bedroom and 1 bath rambler near the center of Manette. Great Water and Mountain view from the expansive covered back deck. Alley access to large carport and fenced back yard. Enter to the bonus room and walk through to the kitchen and living room with working fireplace. 3 bedrooms and full bath down hallway. Shiny wood floors, lots of natural light. Bathroom is getting work done and may look very different from the photos provided. Pets negotiable with added deposit.



(RLNE4103396)