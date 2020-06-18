All apartments in Bremerton
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
1010 Ironsides Ave
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

1010 Ironsides Ave

1010 Ironsides Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1010 Ironsides Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98310
Manette

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1010 Ironsides Ave Available 10/15/19 3 bedroom in Manette- Hardwood and Fireplace! - Good sized yet modest 3 bedroom and 1 bath rambler near the center of Manette. Great Water and Mountain view from the expansive covered back deck. Alley access to large carport and fenced back yard. Enter to the bonus room and walk through to the kitchen and living room with working fireplace. 3 bedrooms and full bath down hallway. Shiny wood floors, lots of natural light. Bathroom is getting work done and may look very different from the photos provided. Pets negotiable with added deposit.

(RLNE4103396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Ironsides Ave have any available units?
1010 Ironsides Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1010 Ironsides Ave have?
Some of 1010 Ironsides Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Ironsides Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Ironsides Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Ironsides Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 Ironsides Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1010 Ironsides Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Ironsides Ave offers parking.
Does 1010 Ironsides Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 Ironsides Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Ironsides Ave have a pool?
No, 1010 Ironsides Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Ironsides Ave have accessible units?
No, 1010 Ironsides Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Ironsides Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 Ironsides Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 Ironsides Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1010 Ironsides Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
