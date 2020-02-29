All apartments in Boulevard Park
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

10455 Des Moines Memorial Dr S #201

10455 Des Moines Memorial Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

10455 Des Moines Memorial Drive South, Boulevard Park, WA 98168
Riverton-Boulevard Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
TWO BEDROOM TWO BATH CORNER UNIT CONDO - Welcome home to this conveniently located corner unit condo at Sunrise Terrace, just outside the Seattle City Limits. This complex is a short drive from Seatac Airport, Westfield Shopping Center, Downtown Seattle, and more!

Condo unit is 1,019 square feet and features; galley style kitchen with all appliances, dining area with ceiling fan, living room with slider that opens to deck, two bedrooms and two full size bathrooms. Other features of this unit and complex include; secured building, 2 reserved parking spots, water/sewer/garbage included in rent and on-site laundry facilities.

**Community has a pool that is currently closed with no plans to open.

TERMS: 12 month lease with full month's rent of $1,495.00 and refundable deposit of $1,500.00. There is also a one time non-refundable move in fee of $350.00 charged by the condo association. No smoking. Pets will be considered case by case with additional deposit of $300.00 per pet. WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40.00 per applicant and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Sarah Devine at 253-334-1444 to schedule a showing.

Sarah Devine, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Direct Phone: 253-334-1444
sdevine@wpmsouth.com
www.wpmsouth.com

(RLNE5501414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10455 Des Moines Memorial Dr S #201 have any available units?
10455 Des Moines Memorial Dr S #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boulevard Park, WA.
What amenities does 10455 Des Moines Memorial Dr S #201 have?
Some of 10455 Des Moines Memorial Dr S #201's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10455 Des Moines Memorial Dr S #201 currently offering any rent specials?
10455 Des Moines Memorial Dr S #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10455 Des Moines Memorial Dr S #201 pet-friendly?
No, 10455 Des Moines Memorial Dr S #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulevard Park.
Does 10455 Des Moines Memorial Dr S #201 offer parking?
Yes, 10455 Des Moines Memorial Dr S #201 offers parking.
Does 10455 Des Moines Memorial Dr S #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10455 Des Moines Memorial Dr S #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10455 Des Moines Memorial Dr S #201 have a pool?
Yes, 10455 Des Moines Memorial Dr S #201 has a pool.
Does 10455 Des Moines Memorial Dr S #201 have accessible units?
No, 10455 Des Moines Memorial Dr S #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 10455 Des Moines Memorial Dr S #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10455 Des Moines Memorial Dr S #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10455 Des Moines Memorial Dr S #201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10455 Des Moines Memorial Dr S #201 does not have units with air conditioning.
