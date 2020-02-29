10455 Des Moines Memorial Dr S #201

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

TWO BEDROOM TWO BATH CORNER UNIT CONDO - Welcome home to this conveniently located corner unit condo at Sunrise Terrace, just outside the Seattle City Limits. This complex is a short drive from Seatac Airport, Westfield Shopping Center, Downtown Seattle, and more!



Condo unit is 1,019 square feet and features; galley style kitchen with all appliances, dining area with ceiling fan, living room with slider that opens to deck, two bedrooms and two full size bathrooms. Other features of this unit and complex include; secured building, 2 reserved parking spots, water/sewer/garbage included in rent and on-site laundry facilities.



**Community has a pool that is currently closed with no plans to open.



TERMS: 12 month lease with full month's rent of $1,495.00 and refundable deposit of $1,500.00. There is also a one time non-refundable move in fee of $350.00 charged by the condo association. No smoking. Pets will be considered case by case with additional deposit of $300.00 per pet. WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40.00 per applicant and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Sarah Devine at 253-334-1444 to schedule a showing.



Sarah Devine, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Direct Phone: 253-334-1444

sdevine@wpmsouth.com

www.wpmsouth.com



