All apartments in Bothell
Find more places like 19316 Bothell Way Unit C202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell, WA
/
19316 Bothell Way Unit C202
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

19316 Bothell Way Unit C202

19316 Bothell Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bothell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19316 Bothell Way Northeast, Bothell, WA 98011
Country Village-Lake Pleasant-527 Corridor

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Bothell Condo - Spacious 2 bedroom condo in an ideal location near downtown Bothell. Large kitchen that flows into the dining area and family room with wood-burning FP. The unit features storage unit off the balcony, in-unit W/D and 2 reserved parking spots. Great location near Burke Gilman trail, UW Bothell, Cascadia College, downtown Bothell & easy access to SR522 & I-405. Storage unit off the balcony reserved parking spot and single car garage. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $5,500 monthly income and good rental history (on time payments and no violations).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5435042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19316 Bothell Way Unit C202 have any available units?
19316 Bothell Way Unit C202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
Is 19316 Bothell Way Unit C202 currently offering any rent specials?
19316 Bothell Way Unit C202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19316 Bothell Way Unit C202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 19316 Bothell Way Unit C202 is pet friendly.
Does 19316 Bothell Way Unit C202 offer parking?
Yes, 19316 Bothell Way Unit C202 offers parking.
Does 19316 Bothell Way Unit C202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19316 Bothell Way Unit C202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19316 Bothell Way Unit C202 have a pool?
No, 19316 Bothell Way Unit C202 does not have a pool.
Does 19316 Bothell Way Unit C202 have accessible units?
No, 19316 Bothell Way Unit C202 does not have accessible units.
Does 19316 Bothell Way Unit C202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 19316 Bothell Way Unit C202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19316 Bothell Way Unit C202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 19316 Bothell Way Unit C202 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE
Bothell, WA 98012
North Creek Heights
19701 112th Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Ivorywood
8700 NE Bothell Way
Bothell, WA 98011
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE
Bothell, WA 98012
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE
Bothell, WA 98012
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Willina Ranch
15515 Juanita Woodinville Way NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Woodstone Apartments
16520 North Rd
Bothell, WA 98012

Similar Pages

Bothell 1 BedroomsBothell 2 Bedrooms
Bothell Apartments with ParkingBothell Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bothell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown 190th RiverfrontThrasher's Corner Red Hawk
Waynita Simonds Norway Hill
Westhill

Apartments Near Colleges

Cascadia CollegeUniversity of Washington-Bothell Campus
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus