19316 Bothell Way Unit C202

Bothell Condo - Spacious 2 bedroom condo in an ideal location near downtown Bothell. Large kitchen that flows into the dining area and family room with wood-burning FP. The unit features storage unit off the balcony, in-unit W/D and 2 reserved parking spots. Great location near Burke Gilman trail, UW Bothell, Cascadia College, downtown Bothell & easy access to SR522 & I-405. Storage unit off the balcony reserved parking spot and single car garage. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $5,500 monthly income and good rental history (on time payments and no violations).



No Pets Allowed



