All apartments in Bothell West
Find more places like 403 201st St SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell West, WA
/
403 201st St SW
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

403 201st St SW

403 201st St SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bothell West
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

403 201st St SW, Bothell West, WA 98036
Damson-Logan

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
403 201st St SW Available 05/31/19 - Ashbrooke provides easy access to Seattle & the Eastside. This south facing
Hampton basement offers great room style living on the main floor w/ an open kitchen, 3 bedrooms + office upstairs. Fully finished basement w/ bedroom, full bath, & large family/bonus room. Affordable luxury is yours - hardwood flooring, granite kitchen counter tops, full height tile back splash, dining area hardwood floors, gas range, & stainless steel GE appliances.

1 year lease with first, last and deposit required at move in. Last months rent negotiable pending strength of application.

Pets will also be considered on a case by case basis with additional refundable $350 deposit per pet and additional $30 rent per month per pet.

Don't miss out on this beautiful home, email or call us today for an appointment!

(RLNE3333403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 201st St SW have any available units?
403 201st St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell West, WA.
What amenities does 403 201st St SW have?
Some of 403 201st St SW's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 201st St SW currently offering any rent specials?
403 201st St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 201st St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 201st St SW is pet friendly.
Does 403 201st St SW offer parking?
No, 403 201st St SW does not offer parking.
Does 403 201st St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 201st St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 201st St SW have a pool?
No, 403 201st St SW does not have a pool.
Does 403 201st St SW have accessible units?
No, 403 201st St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 403 201st St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 201st St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 201st St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 201st St SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy
Bothell West, WA 98012

Similar Pages

Bothell West 2 BedroomsBothell West Apartments with Garages
Bothell West Apartments with GymsBothell West Apartments with Pools
Bothell West Furnished ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WA
Edgewood, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WANormandy Park, WANorth Bend, WANavy Yard City, WAKlahanie, WAMill Creek East, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WAArtondale, WAWhite Center, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College