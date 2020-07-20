Amenities
403 201st St SW Available 05/31/19 - Ashbrooke provides easy access to Seattle & the Eastside. This south facing
Hampton basement offers great room style living on the main floor w/ an open kitchen, 3 bedrooms + office upstairs. Fully finished basement w/ bedroom, full bath, & large family/bonus room. Affordable luxury is yours - hardwood flooring, granite kitchen counter tops, full height tile back splash, dining area hardwood floors, gas range, & stainless steel GE appliances.
1 year lease with first, last and deposit required at move in. Last months rent negotiable pending strength of application.
Pets will also be considered on a case by case basis with additional refundable $350 deposit per pet and additional $30 rent per month per pet.
Don't miss out on this beautiful home, email or call us today for an appointment!
(RLNE3333403)