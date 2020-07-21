All apartments in Bonney Lake
Bonney Lake, WA
18304 101st Street East
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:24 PM

18304 101st Street East

18304 101st Street East
Location

18304 101st Street East, Bonney Lake, WA 98391

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful home has 2184 sq ft with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms located in a wonderful growing community with tons of amenities.

Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with island, pantry, stainless steel appliances, built in desk, and hanging pan rack. Large formal dining room perfect for holiday meals!

Beautiful architecture throughout, especially in the cozy living room with gas fireplace. Wonderful flow from room to room. Welcome home!

Home boasts hardwood floors, custom window coverings, lots of natural light, beautiful light fixtures, and grand staircase with overlook.

Plenty of room to relax with 4 bedrooms upstairs. Huge master suite with tray ceiling, double sinks, Jacuzzi tub and walk-in closet.

Large fenced yard with patio. 2 car garage.

Pets allowed with owner approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,450, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,450, Available 6/20/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18304 101st Street East have any available units?
18304 101st Street East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonney Lake, WA.
What amenities does 18304 101st Street East have?
Some of 18304 101st Street East's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18304 101st Street East currently offering any rent specials?
18304 101st Street East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18304 101st Street East pet-friendly?
Yes, 18304 101st Street East is pet friendly.
Does 18304 101st Street East offer parking?
Yes, 18304 101st Street East offers parking.
Does 18304 101st Street East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18304 101st Street East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18304 101st Street East have a pool?
No, 18304 101st Street East does not have a pool.
Does 18304 101st Street East have accessible units?
No, 18304 101st Street East does not have accessible units.
Does 18304 101st Street East have units with dishwashers?
No, 18304 101st Street East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18304 101st Street East have units with air conditioning?
No, 18304 101st Street East does not have units with air conditioning.
