18304 101st Street East

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful home has 2184 sq ft with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms located in a wonderful growing community with tons of amenities.



Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with island, pantry, stainless steel appliances, built in desk, and hanging pan rack. Large formal dining room perfect for holiday meals!



Beautiful architecture throughout, especially in the cozy living room with gas fireplace. Wonderful flow from room to room. Welcome home!



Home boasts hardwood floors, custom window coverings, lots of natural light, beautiful light fixtures, and grand staircase with overlook.



Plenty of room to relax with 4 bedrooms upstairs. Huge master suite with tray ceiling, double sinks, Jacuzzi tub and walk-in closet.



Large fenced yard with patio. 2 car garage.



Pets allowed with owner approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,450, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,450, Available 6/20/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.