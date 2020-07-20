16712 West Hill Drive East

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome home to this stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home! Spacious 1648 sqft with great room concept, immaculate finishes and truly incredible view off the deck. Hard to find, 3 car garage and fenced yard. Located in the highly desired Bonney Lake hill, this is a must see home! Email or call our leasing team to schedule a showing today!



VIRTUAL TOUR! https://youtu.be/fe9UBzBDo50



Walk into a beautiful entryway with half bath and stairs to your right. Down the hall is the open concept living space. Large living room that flows to the kitchen and dining area. Rich wood cabinets with stainless steel appliances. Beautiful tile countertops and island with breakfast bar.



Upstairs you will find three nice sized bedrooms, bathroom and the Master suite. Laundry room upstairs with hookups for your washer and dryer. Nice sized master bedroom with en suite master bath. Double sinks, oversized shower stall and walk-in closet!



Incredible deck and easy to maintain backyard.



Sorry, no pets. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,070, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,070, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.