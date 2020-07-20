All apartments in Bonney Lake
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

16712 West Hill Drive East

16712 West Hill Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

16712 West Hill Drive East, Bonney Lake, WA 98391

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to this stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home! Spacious 1648 sqft with great room concept, immaculate finishes and truly incredible view off the deck. Hard to find, 3 car garage and fenced yard. Located in the highly desired Bonney Lake hill, this is a must see home! Email or call our leasing team to schedule a showing today!

VIRTUAL TOUR! https://youtu.be/fe9UBzBDo50

Walk into a beautiful entryway with half bath and stairs to your right. Down the hall is the open concept living space. Large living room that flows to the kitchen and dining area. Rich wood cabinets with stainless steel appliances. Beautiful tile countertops and island with breakfast bar.

Upstairs you will find three nice sized bedrooms, bathroom and the Master suite. Laundry room upstairs with hookups for your washer and dryer. Nice sized master bedroom with en suite master bath. Double sinks, oversized shower stall and walk-in closet!

Incredible deck and easy to maintain backyard.

Sorry, no pets. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,070, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,070, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

