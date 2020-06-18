10903 166th Ave E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

See all PMI available rentals here - https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/pmipugetsound Over 3000 sq. ft. This home is located in a private cul-de-sac. Every square foot of this home is functional & includes hardwood floors, granite counter tops, gas fireplace, stainless gas appliances with gourmet kitchen, four large bedrooms along with den and spacious bonus room. Formal Living and Dining room. Master has sitting-room with private covered deck. Spacious 3-Car Garage. Large fully fenced backyard. Pets okay with owner approval.