Home
/
Bonney Lake, WA
/
10903 166th Ave E
Last updated April 4 2020 at 7:33 AM

10903 166th Ave E

10903 166th Avenue East · (425) 215-1177
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10903 166th Avenue East, Bonney Lake, WA 98391

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,095

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3317 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
See all PMI available rentals here - https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/pmipugetsound Over 3000 sq. ft. This home is located in a private cul-de-sac. Every square foot of this home is functional & includes hardwood floors, granite counter tops, gas fireplace, stainless gas appliances with gourmet kitchen, four large bedrooms along with den and spacious bonus room. Formal Living and Dining room. Master has sitting-room with private covered deck. Spacious 3-Car Garage. Large fully fenced backyard. Pets okay with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10903 166th Ave E have any available units?
10903 166th Ave E has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10903 166th Ave E have?
Some of 10903 166th Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10903 166th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
10903 166th Ave E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10903 166th Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 10903 166th Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 10903 166th Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 10903 166th Ave E does offer parking.
Does 10903 166th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10903 166th Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10903 166th Ave E have a pool?
No, 10903 166th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 10903 166th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 10903 166th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 10903 166th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10903 166th Ave E has units with dishwashers.
Does 10903 166th Ave E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10903 166th Ave E has units with air conditioning.
