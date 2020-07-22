9612 NE Timberlane Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 4 Bedroom Island Home - This is an awesome house in a great location with an amazing yard, beautiful decks, nice interior with craftsman finishes and newly painted. 4 Bedroom or 3 bed + office. Wood floors on main level, nice kitchen with stainless appliances, dining room and breakfast bar, large master en-suite, family room, 2-car garage. Very comfortable, clean home with a good vibe on quiet cul-de-sac street. Tenant pays utilities. Pets case by case. Available now for up to 9 months.



(RLNE5305950)