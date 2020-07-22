All apartments in Bainbridge Island
Find more places like 9612 NE Timberlane Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bainbridge Island, WA
/
9612 NE Timberlane Place
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

9612 NE Timberlane Place

9612 NE Timberlane Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bainbridge Island
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

9612 NE Timberlane Pl, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
Rollingbay

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 4 Bedroom Island Home - This is an awesome house in a great location with an amazing yard, beautiful decks, nice interior with craftsman finishes and newly painted. 4 Bedroom or 3 bed + office. Wood floors on main level, nice kitchen with stainless appliances, dining room and breakfast bar, large master en-suite, family room, 2-car garage. Very comfortable, clean home with a good vibe on quiet cul-de-sac street. Tenant pays utilities. Pets case by case. Available now for up to 9 months.

(RLNE5305950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9612 NE Timberlane Place have any available units?
9612 NE Timberlane Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bainbridge Island, WA.
What amenities does 9612 NE Timberlane Place have?
Some of 9612 NE Timberlane Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9612 NE Timberlane Place currently offering any rent specials?
9612 NE Timberlane Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9612 NE Timberlane Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9612 NE Timberlane Place is pet friendly.
Does 9612 NE Timberlane Place offer parking?
Yes, 9612 NE Timberlane Place offers parking.
Does 9612 NE Timberlane Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9612 NE Timberlane Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9612 NE Timberlane Place have a pool?
No, 9612 NE Timberlane Place does not have a pool.
Does 9612 NE Timberlane Place have accessible units?
No, 9612 NE Timberlane Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9612 NE Timberlane Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9612 NE Timberlane Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9612 NE Timberlane Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 9612 NE Timberlane Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Island Homestead
541 Homestead Ln NE
Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Similar Pages

Bainbridge Island 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBainbridge Island 2 Bedroom Apartments
Bainbridge Island Apartments with BalconiesBainbridge Island Apartments with Pools
Bainbridge Island Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMaple Valley, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
Martha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WANormandy Park, WANavy Yard City, WASpanaway, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winslow

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College