9551 NE South Beach Drive #3-H

South Beach Condo - Enjoy the sound of marine life on Rich Passage while sitting on your balcony at this 2 bedroom South Beach Condo. Features 1301 square foot, propane fireplace in the open living room, 2 large bedrooms, huge master bedroom closet, designer master bathroom with beautiful tiling and soaking tub. The kitchen comes with laminate flooring and all appliances. Laundry room with washer and dryer. The unit also includes a one car garage.



(RLNE1940769)