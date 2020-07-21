9385 Moss Lane Northeast

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets fire pit

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Longing for a country lifestyle but need to be close to the City? Have we got a charmer for you! Located on a wooded 30,000 sq ft lot only 1 mile from the Bainbridge/Seattle ferry, you can have the best of both worlds! Private and serene surroundings offer peace and escape from the urban rush, while an easy commute puts you in the middle of Downtown Seattle and all it has to offer.



Gracious country living is easy in this light, bright home designed to maximize the gorgeous natural setting. Double French doors, large windows and an entertainer’s deck bring the outdoors in, while vaulted ceilings with multiple skylights create a fresh, airy feel. A soft, neutral color palette and generous use of natural woods and stone add warmth and character.



Perfect for entertaining, the open concept floor plan keeps you front and center while you whip up a sumptuous feast for friends and family in the true Chef’s Kitchen - the owner is actually a Chef! The beautiful covered deck makes grilling easy, and there’s plenty of room for the crowd! When sunny days and starry nights beckon, head out into the expansive back yard, complete with a wild wooded ravine and stream. Dine al fresco in the massive treehouse, cozy up around the firepit, or stretch out on the lawn for some dreamy stargazing. You might even have some company as deer, bald eagles, and gray horned owls are considered local residents.



At the end of the day, retire to your spacious master suite for restful slumber. A gorgeous custom designed walk-in closet with California Closets organizers provides tons of storage space. The elegant ensuite bath includes marble floors and walk-in shower, jetted soaking tub, and another skylight for great natural light.



Two additional spacious bedrooms and bright full bath are located on the main floor. Downstairs, an enormous family room awaits your game-day cheers. A 3rd full bath with laundry space, additional storage, and access to the back yard complete the lower level.



This rare location offers close proximity to schools, shopping and the Bainbridge downtown core. Downtown Seattle is a short ferry ride away, with world-class dining, shopping, entertainment, and amenities. Situated on a dead-end street with only two other properties – no through traffic! Don’t miss your opportunity to make this elegant country home your new nest!



FEATURES:



• 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths in 2,632 sf of gracious country living!

• HUGE wooded lot w/ rare old growth trees, 65 ft ravine and stream

• Rare location only 1 mile from Bainbridge/Seattle ferry – great for Seattle commuters!

• Double French doors, large windows, and multiple skylights for tons of natural light

• Plenty of recessed LED lighting for year-round brightness

• Hardwoods and slate flooring throughout

• True Chef’s kitchen w/ plenty of cabinets for storage

• Cherry butcher block counters w/ designer ceramic tile back splash

• Stainless steel appliances incl. 36” Blue Star Professional 6 Burner Gas Range

• “Ventahood” w/ 1200 CFM blower

• 25k BTU convection oven with 15k infrared broiler

• Super large stainless-steel farm apron sink

• Convenient walk-in pantry

• Serene master suite w/ large custom walk in closet incl. California Closets organizers

• Master ensuite w/marble floor and walk-in shower, jetted soaking tub, and dual vanity

• Two additional spacious bedrooms and bright full bath on main floor

• Enormous lower level family room w/separate access to back yard

• Lower level fresh full bath w/ laundry space

• Massive back yard tree house perfect for al fresco dining or woodland adventuring!

• Backyard firepit for cozy summer evenings

• Meticulous landscaping incl. Yoshino Cherry tree and Japanese Maples in front yard

• Extra-large 2-car garage, and asphalt driveway w/room for 6 additional cars

• RV/Boat parking

• Neighborhood beach access

• Oil fueled boiler for efficient radiant floor heating

• Community water well service and private septic system



Dogs on a case-by-case basis (breed restrictions), subject to Interview and Owner approval. First month and security deposit.



Please contact Marisa @ 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $4,450, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $4,450, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.