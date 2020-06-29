9282 Viewcrest Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Mountain Views on North end of Island - Gorgeous mountain views from this beautiful 1800 square foot 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with den, deck, open kitchen, fireplace, nice maintained driveway that leads to a 2 car garage. Master bedroom sits on lower level of the home with doors to deck and hot tub. .... Landscaping included with the rent. Pets negotiable with approved Pet Screening form, owner approval and additional $500.00 refundable deposit per pet.

Deposit equal to the rent. $100.00 Move in Fee per Adult. No Last Months Rent



(RLNE5315209)