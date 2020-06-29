All apartments in Bainbridge Island
Bainbridge Island, WA
9282 Viewcrest Avenue
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

9282 Viewcrest Avenue

9282 NE Viewcrest Ave · No Longer Available
Location

9282 NE Viewcrest Ave, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
Rollingbay

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Mountain Views on North end of Island - Gorgeous mountain views from this beautiful 1800 square foot 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with den, deck, open kitchen, fireplace, nice maintained driveway that leads to a 2 car garage. Master bedroom sits on lower level of the home with doors to deck and hot tub. .... Landscaping included with the rent. Pets negotiable with approved Pet Screening form, owner approval and additional $500.00 refundable deposit per pet.
Deposit equal to the rent. $100.00 Move in Fee per Adult. No Last Months Rent

(RLNE5315209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9282 Viewcrest Avenue have any available units?
9282 Viewcrest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bainbridge Island, WA.
What amenities does 9282 Viewcrest Avenue have?
Some of 9282 Viewcrest Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9282 Viewcrest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9282 Viewcrest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9282 Viewcrest Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9282 Viewcrest Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9282 Viewcrest Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9282 Viewcrest Avenue offers parking.
Does 9282 Viewcrest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9282 Viewcrest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9282 Viewcrest Avenue have a pool?
No, 9282 Viewcrest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9282 Viewcrest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9282 Viewcrest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9282 Viewcrest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9282 Viewcrest Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9282 Viewcrest Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9282 Viewcrest Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
