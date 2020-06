Amenities

400 Harborview Drive #222 - EH 222 Available 07/01/20 Eagle Harbor Condo with Gorgeous View - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with an amazing view of the sound. This spacious unit is light and bright. Enjoy the gorgeous views from the kitchen, dining room, living room and of course while sitting on the balance. Newly beautifully renovated complex provides a swimming pool during the warm months and you can practically jump over the the Bainbridge-Seattle ferry. Also included is ONE parking spot with a storage room, basic cable is provided along with water-sewer & garbage. This unit is a must see before its rented. One parking stall included with storage.



