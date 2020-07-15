Amenities

300 High School Road NE, #325 Available 07/15/20 Partially furnished downtown Winslow condo available soon - This is the perfect place to call home if you are new to the Island, downsizing or starting over. The in town location is across the street from Starbucks, Safeway and many other small shops and restaurants, walking distance to the Seattle ferry and on the bus line. The condo is lightly furnished with a queen bed and nightstands, couch and coffee table, dining table...or can be unfurnished with a little notice.

The building has a secured entrance, secured parking garage with a covered space included, water sewer and trash included, even a small sunny communal patio.

Call for a tour or more information

Bobbi Neal

360-271-5407

Bobbineal@windermere.com

windermereforrent.com



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5896789)