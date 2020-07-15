All apartments in Bainbridge Island
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:00 AM

300 High School Road NE, #325

300 High School Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

300 High School Road Northeast, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
Winslow

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
elevator
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
dogs allowed
300 High School Road NE, #325 Available 07/15/20 Partially furnished downtown Winslow condo available soon - This is the perfect place to call home if you are new to the Island, downsizing or starting over. The in town location is across the street from Starbucks, Safeway and many other small shops and restaurants, walking distance to the Seattle ferry and on the bus line. The condo is lightly furnished with a queen bed and nightstands, couch and coffee table, dining table...or can be unfurnished with a little notice.
The building has a secured entrance, secured parking garage with a covered space included, water sewer and trash included, even a small sunny communal patio.
Call for a tour or more information
Bobbi Neal
360-271-5407
Bobbineal@windermere.com
windermereforrent.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5896789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 High School Road NE, #325 have any available units?
300 High School Road NE, #325 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bainbridge Island, WA.
What amenities does 300 High School Road NE, #325 have?
Some of 300 High School Road NE, #325's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 High School Road NE, #325 currently offering any rent specials?
300 High School Road NE, #325 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 High School Road NE, #325 pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 High School Road NE, #325 is pet friendly.
Does 300 High School Road NE, #325 offer parking?
Yes, 300 High School Road NE, #325 offers parking.
Does 300 High School Road NE, #325 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 High School Road NE, #325 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 High School Road NE, #325 have a pool?
No, 300 High School Road NE, #325 does not have a pool.
Does 300 High School Road NE, #325 have accessible units?
No, 300 High School Road NE, #325 does not have accessible units.
Does 300 High School Road NE, #325 have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 High School Road NE, #325 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 High School Road NE, #325 have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 High School Road NE, #325 does not have units with air conditioning.
