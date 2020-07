Amenities

pet friendly pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Winslow Park Condo close to Town - This 1300 square foot, 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom unit is located in Winslow at the end of Shepard Way off Grow Avenue. Walk to shops, restaurants, ferry and other local businesses. Enjoy the seasonal pool in the complex. Pets negotiable with approval & additional deposit. Trash Included



(RLNE3368312)