Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

190 Harbor Square Loop NE, Unit 127 Available 09/01/19 Harbor Square 1 bedroom Condo in Downtown Bainbridge Island - Beautiful modern ground floor 1-bed condo at Harbor Square. Open floor plan with large windows. Gorgeous kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters, great working space and breakfast bar. Bedroom looks out over personal patio. Separate den or office, spacious bathroom, W/D in unit. Next to ferry, shops, restaurants - everything downtown Winslow has to offer! Onsite amenities. Includes secured parking space, storage unit, water, sewer and basic cable. No Pets. $500 move in fee paid to Harbor Square.



(RLNE5068025)