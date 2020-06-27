All apartments in Bainbridge Island
Find more places like 190 Harbor Square Loop NE, Unit 127.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bainbridge Island, WA
/
190 Harbor Square Loop NE, Unit 127
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

190 Harbor Square Loop NE, Unit 127

190 Harbor Square Loop Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

190 Harbor Square Loop Northeast, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
Wing Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
190 Harbor Square Loop NE, Unit 127 Available 09/01/19 Harbor Square 1 bedroom Condo in Downtown Bainbridge Island - Beautiful modern ground floor 1-bed condo at Harbor Square. Open floor plan with large windows. Gorgeous kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters, great working space and breakfast bar. Bedroom looks out over personal patio. Separate den or office, spacious bathroom, W/D in unit. Next to ferry, shops, restaurants - everything downtown Winslow has to offer! Onsite amenities. Includes secured parking space, storage unit, water, sewer and basic cable. No Pets. $500 move in fee paid to Harbor Square.

(RLNE5068025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 Harbor Square Loop NE, Unit 127 have any available units?
190 Harbor Square Loop NE, Unit 127 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bainbridge Island, WA.
Is 190 Harbor Square Loop NE, Unit 127 currently offering any rent specials?
190 Harbor Square Loop NE, Unit 127 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 Harbor Square Loop NE, Unit 127 pet-friendly?
No, 190 Harbor Square Loop NE, Unit 127 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bainbridge Island.
Does 190 Harbor Square Loop NE, Unit 127 offer parking?
Yes, 190 Harbor Square Loop NE, Unit 127 offers parking.
Does 190 Harbor Square Loop NE, Unit 127 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 190 Harbor Square Loop NE, Unit 127 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 Harbor Square Loop NE, Unit 127 have a pool?
No, 190 Harbor Square Loop NE, Unit 127 does not have a pool.
Does 190 Harbor Square Loop NE, Unit 127 have accessible units?
No, 190 Harbor Square Loop NE, Unit 127 does not have accessible units.
Does 190 Harbor Square Loop NE, Unit 127 have units with dishwashers?
No, 190 Harbor Square Loop NE, Unit 127 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 190 Harbor Square Loop NE, Unit 127 have units with air conditioning?
No, 190 Harbor Square Loop NE, Unit 127 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Island Homestead
541 Homestead Ln NE
Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAPoulsbo, WAPort Orchard, WAParkwood, WASilverdale, WANavy Yard City, WA
Burien, WAWhite Center, WAMountlake Terrace, WATukwila, WALake Forest Park, WAWauna, WASeaTac, WAGig Harbor, WADes Moines, WAAlderwood Manor, WAPicnic Point, WANorth Lynnwood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College