10555 NE Morning Lane

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bainbridge Island....beautiful sunrise views and community beach access - Perfectly Bainbridge! This splendid view and private community waterfront home can be yours starting mid October. Come and enjoy the quality and style that make island life so fabulous and fun. The easy commute location from the ferry leaves time in the day for beach combing or just enjoying the beautiful Easterly views. Two master suites, open living room and chef's kitchen all connected to the many lovely outdoor spaces. There is even a third junior en suite or guest space plus a connected yet private lower finished studio, playroom room or art space.

Call for a private tour

Bobbi Neal

360-271-5407

bobbineal@windermere.com

