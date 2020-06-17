All apartments in Auburn
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:10 AM

1308 E St Se

1308 E Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1308 E Street Southeast, Auburn, WA 98002
South Auburn

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Lovely light filled 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home freshly painted with new carpets throughout! Enjoy entertaining on large deck with included Hot Tub! Fully fenced backyard. Kitchen opens to dining area and living room w/Fireplace. Master Bedroom has plenty of closet space & full bath. Air conditioning is a great addition to this home. Beautifully landscaped w/sprinkler system. Large Garage w/work space. Home is on a quiet cul de sac. Close to schools, transit & rail stations, restaurants & parks.

Please be advised there will be open house on 6/6-6/7 between 12 to 1pm on both days.

Mask is required and social distancing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 E St Se have any available units?
1308 E St Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 1308 E St Se have?
Some of 1308 E St Se's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 E St Se currently offering any rent specials?
1308 E St Se isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 E St Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 1308 E St Se is pet friendly.
Does 1308 E St Se offer parking?
Yes, 1308 E St Se does offer parking.
Does 1308 E St Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1308 E St Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 E St Se have a pool?
No, 1308 E St Se does not have a pool.
Does 1308 E St Se have accessible units?
No, 1308 E St Se does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 E St Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 E St Se has units with dishwashers.
