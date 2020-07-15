All apartments in Artondale
6724 76th St. Ct NW
6724 76th St. Ct NW

No Longer Available
Location

6724 76th Street Court Northwest, Artondale, WA 98335
Artondale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3 Bedroom In Woodmere Community - This tri-level 3 bedroom 2 ½ bath with rec room is a must see! The 1,812 sq ft home has so many features, sky lights, cathedral ceilings, wood stove in the living room and the kitchen has been recently updated and includes stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and plenty of cabinet space, solid surface counters and an island. The master bedroom has vaulted ceiling and separate master bath. Downstairs offers a rec room and half bath with washer and dryer in a large utility room. Large deck in the back yard for entertaining and is situated on a greenbelt. The home has a 2 car attached garage with boat parking on the side and shop off the garage.
No Smoking Property. Sorry No Pets.

Apply at: www.mcnallymanagement.com

6724 76th Street NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Rent: $1,995.00/ month
Deposit: $1,895.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available Now
Please call for information
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5780773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6724 76th St. Ct NW have any available units?
6724 76th St. Ct NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Artondale, WA.
What amenities does 6724 76th St. Ct NW have?
Some of 6724 76th St. Ct NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6724 76th St. Ct NW currently offering any rent specials?
6724 76th St. Ct NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6724 76th St. Ct NW pet-friendly?
No, 6724 76th St. Ct NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Artondale.
Does 6724 76th St. Ct NW offer parking?
Yes, 6724 76th St. Ct NW offers parking.
Does 6724 76th St. Ct NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6724 76th St. Ct NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6724 76th St. Ct NW have a pool?
No, 6724 76th St. Ct NW does not have a pool.
Does 6724 76th St. Ct NW have accessible units?
No, 6724 76th St. Ct NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6724 76th St. Ct NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6724 76th St. Ct NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 6724 76th St. Ct NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 6724 76th St. Ct NW does not have units with air conditioning.
