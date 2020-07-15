6724 76th St. Ct NW

Amenities

Lovely 3 Bedroom In Woodmere Community - This tri-level 3 bedroom 2 ½ bath with rec room is a must see! The 1,812 sq ft home has so many features, sky lights, cathedral ceilings, wood stove in the living room and the kitchen has been recently updated and includes stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and plenty of cabinet space, solid surface counters and an island. The master bedroom has vaulted ceiling and separate master bath. Downstairs offers a rec room and half bath with washer and dryer in a large utility room. Large deck in the back yard for entertaining and is situated on a greenbelt. The home has a 2 car attached garage with boat parking on the side and shop off the garage.

Apply at: www.mcnallymanagement.com



6724 76th Street NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98335



Rent: $1,995.00/ month

Deposit: $1,895.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease available



Available Now

Please call for information

(253)858-7368

McNally Management



(RLNE5780773)