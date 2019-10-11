All apartments in Alderwood Manor
Find more places like 19907 24th Ave W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alderwood Manor, WA
/
19907 24th Ave W
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

19907 24th Ave W

19907 24th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

19907 24th Avenue West, Alderwood Manor, WA 98036

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lynnwood Rambler 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms with 2 car garage - $2295 ~ 19907 24th Ave W Lynnwood Rambler 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms with a 2 car garage, approximately 2300 sq ft living space. This home features new carpet and paint throughout. Living room w/ wood burning fireplace and ceiling fan, spacious rec room with wood burning fireplace and access to fenced in back yard. Kitchen with eating space, all appliances including washer/dryer. This home sits on a private park like setting with beautifully manicured yard, separate detached carport, additional parking for RV or boat, gardening shed, and fenced in back yard with patio. Landscaping included. No smoking, pets case by case. Available now AB/KB

(RLNE5055735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19907 24th Ave W have any available units?
19907 24th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alderwood Manor, WA.
What amenities does 19907 24th Ave W have?
Some of 19907 24th Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19907 24th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
19907 24th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19907 24th Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 19907 24th Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 19907 24th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 19907 24th Ave W offers parking.
Does 19907 24th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19907 24th Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19907 24th Ave W have a pool?
No, 19907 24th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 19907 24th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 19907 24th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 19907 24th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 19907 24th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19907 24th Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 19907 24th Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMountlake Terrace, WABothell West, WAMartha Lake, WALake Forest Park, WAKenmore, WA
Mill Creek, WAPicnic Point, WAMill Creek East, WAMukilteo, WAEastmont, WASilver Firs, WAWoodinville, WACottage Lake, WALake Stevens, WAMarysville, WABainbridge Island, WAMercer Island, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College