Lynnwood Rambler 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms with 2 car garage - $2295 ~ 19907 24th Ave W Lynnwood Rambler 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms with a 2 car garage, approximately 2300 sq ft living space. This home features new carpet and paint throughout. Living room w/ wood burning fireplace and ceiling fan, spacious rec room with wood burning fireplace and access to fenced in back yard. Kitchen with eating space, all appliances including washer/dryer. This home sits on a private park like setting with beautifully manicured yard, separate detached carport, additional parking for RV or boat, gardening shed, and fenced in back yard with patio. Landscaping included. No smoking, pets case by case. Available now AB/KB



(RLNE5055735)