Enjoy living in a completely remodeled home in a great Sumner neighborhood! Three bedrooms, two full baths (with tile surround), new appliances (including washer and dryer), new laminate and carpet flooring, paint, furnace, and more. Great commuter home too (close to freeways). $2050/mo, $2050 security deposit. Showing Monday June 3 between 6-8pm and Tuesday June 4 between 6-7pm. Call Darin at 206-683-5876 if you have questions or need a different viewing time.