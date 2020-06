Amenities

Chris Trower and Renters Warehouse are pleased to present this quaint townhome in manassas. It has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. There is new carpet, paint and remodeled main bath.Washer and dryer in unit. Dogs ok,close to rt 28 and 234. There is a $45 application fee per adult.Call Chris to see it 703-473-4628.