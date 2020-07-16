Apartment List
/
VA
/
wyndham
/
apartments with gym
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:00 AM

31 Apartments for rent in Wyndham, VA with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Wyndham renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Wyndham
5600 Summer Creek Way
5600 Summer Creek Way, Wyndham, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2785 sqft
We are seeking a tenant with at least 620 credit score or higher, 3x the rent as monthly income and good rental history with no judgments or evictions.$50 Application Fee per adult, $125 lease fee.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Wyndham
5905 Park Forest Ln
5905 Park Forest Lane, Wyndham, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Well maintained rental with all the Wyndham amenities including pools, tennis, fitness and walking trails. Quiet cul de sac location. Interior color is a trendy new gray. Approx.
Results within 5 miles of Wyndham
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
12 Units Available
Wilde Lake
2900 Bywater Dr, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1070 sqft
Lake Life is the Best Life Take a Virtual Tour Now! What would it be like to wake up every day on vacation? That’s what it’s like to live at Wilde Lake Apartments in Henrico, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
25 Units Available
The Trails at Short Pump
3900 Acadia Ln, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1065 sqft
The Trails at Short Pump is an upscale apartment community in Richmond, Virginia. We are conveniently located near I-295, I-64, and Rt.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
13 Units Available
Avia
5200 Avia Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1499 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via appointment only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
8 Units Available
Hickory Creek
2344 Hickory Creek Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$954
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
988 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Richmond and close to shopping and dining. Units have in-home laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Tenants have access to tennis court, sauna, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
19 Units Available
Innsbrook
Colonial Village at Hampton Glen
4118 Whitford Cir, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,168
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
847 sqft
Located near I-64 and local shopping. On-site cardio and strength center, basketball court, play area, and tennis court. Updated interiors feature new kitchens and flooring, wood-burning fireplaces, and large patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
40 Units Available
The Madison Apartments
4000 Spring Oak Dr, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1252 sqft
This gated community is pet friendly and features a clubhouse, volleyball court, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Short Pump Town Center, IMAX, and other retail locations nearby.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
9 Units Available
Broadmoor Apartment Homes
9475 W Broad St, Henrico County, VA
1 Bedroom
$937
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
930 sqft
Join us at the newly renovated Broadmoor Apartment Homes in Henrico, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
10 Units Available
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
832 sqft
Tucked comfortably into Richmond's West End, Harbor Village offers you the serenity of a secluded setting with convenient access to all areas of the city.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 16 at 12:12 AM
$
28 Units Available
Flats at West Broad Village
3930 Wild Goose Ln, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,268
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,224
1527 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with extra storage and high ceilings. Community includes a cyber cafe, playground and business center. Near General Sheppard Crump Memorial Park and I-295.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
21 Units Available
2000 West Creek
2000 Broad Branch Cir, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1254 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 288 and I-64. Each apartment features an all-tile bathroom, walk-in closets, large soaking tubs and high ceilings. Community amenities include a dog park, outdoor courtyard and pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
9 Units Available
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$980
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1050 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
3 Units Available
Copper Mill Apartments
3400 Coppermill Trce, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,157
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
989 sqft
Located just minutes away from West Broad Street and I-64 with easy access to shopping and dining. Landscaped community with large pool and poolside fire pit. Units have private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
63 Units Available
Innsbrook
Innslake Place
4245 Innslake Dr, Innsbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,034
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
976 sqft
Introducing Innslake Place, a luxury apartment community, located in the newly reinvented urban center of Innsbrook.

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1909 Liesfeld Parkway
1909 Liesfeld Parkway, Short Pump, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2900 sqft
Three-level Norwood model townhome that features a front-entry, two-car garage. The lower level offers a spacious recreation room and a full bath.

1 of 13

Last updated July 16 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
308 Geese Landing
308 Geese Landing, Short Pump, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,780
2800 sqft
Three-level townhome that features a front-entry, two-car garage. The lower level offers a hardwood foyer and spacious recreation room.

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
3906 Pumpkin Seed Lane
3906 Pumpkin Seed Lane, Short Pump, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2220 sqft
SHORT PUMP TOWNHOME in WEST BROAD VILLAGE! One-of-a-kind community in Richmond's exclusive West End. Behind Whole Foods Grocery, with walking trails, ponds, sidewalks. Easy strolls to over 10 restaurants and eateries. 3 Beds, 2.5 Full Baths.
Results within 10 miles of Wyndham
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
15 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1362 sqft
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 16 at 12:10 AM
7 Units Available
Dumbarton
Carriage Club Apartments
7098 Fernwood St, Dumbarton, VA
1 Bedroom
$845
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
Close to I-64 and I-295, these homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and energy-efficient appliances. Common amenities include a dog park, poolside grills, a tennis court, and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
44 Units Available
Laurel
The Villages at West Laurel
5541 Olde West Ct, Laurel, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,047
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,273
1150 sqft
Villages at West Laurel apartment homes offer one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent in Richmond, VA. Villages at West Laurel is conveniently nestled in Western Henrico less than 5 minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
21 Units Available
Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,178
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
996 sqft
Penstock Quarter Apartments has options for immediate move ins! The leasing office is located on the first floor of the apartment community at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd, Suite 120.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
11 Units Available
Huguenot
Stony Point
3012 Stony Lake Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,174
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1094 sqft
Stony Point, a masterpiece apartment community created for those with a taste for excellence. We offer a carefree lifestyle at it's luxurious best, for the person who naturally expects the best.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
7 Units Available
Tuckahoe Creek
1500 Honey Grove Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Tuckahoe Creek Apartments! Situated on 29 acres in Richmond’s West End, our pet-friendly homes are surrounded by beautifully landscaped areas and tree-lined walkways.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Wyndham, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Wyndham renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Wyndham 3 BedroomsWyndham Apartments with BalconiesWyndham Apartments with Garages
Wyndham Apartments with GymsWyndham Apartments with Parking
Wyndham Apartments with PoolsWyndham Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
Tuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VA
Brandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VASandston, VAHighland Springs, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
University of Mary WashingtonVirginia Commonwealth University
Virginia Union University