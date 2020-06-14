93 Apartments for rent in Dumbarton, VA with gym
1 of 26
1 of 14
1 of 27
1 of 27
1 of 11
1 of 13
1 of 41
1 of 25
1 of 28
1 of 46
1 of 33
1 of 32
1 of 17
1 of 8
1 of 10
1 of 8
1 of 18
1 of 16
1 of 20
1 of 64
1 of 15
1 of 31
1 of 29
1 of 155
Dumbarton is located in Henrico County, which is one of the eight original Virginia Divisions that were set up by the British in 1634 when it was still the British Virginia Colony.
At 1.9 square miles and a population of just over 7,000, Dumbarton is a pretty suburban community in the rolling hills of Virginia, where early American history began. If you're looking for a fast-paced lifestyle -- well, this quaint town may not be your cup of tea, but then you'd never really know until you try it out for yourself. Those looking to settle down in an historic and picturesque town are likely to feel right at home, however. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Dumbarton renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.