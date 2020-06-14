Apartment List
26 Apartments for rent in Ashland, VA with gym

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
9501 B Short Spoon Ct
9501 Short Spoon Ct, Henrico County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
780 sqft
Located in Virginia Center Commons area in the Links Condos, adjacent to Virginia Crossings Golf Course near Interstates 95/295/64. It offers convenience to work, downtown and plenty of shopping.

1 of 13

1 Unit Available
940 Masters Row #N
940 Masters Row, Henrico County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
Spacious 2 BR 2 Bath location is at the Links in the heart of Virginia Center Commons! Great shopping and easy access to highways! Enjoy an easy lifestyle.
Results within 10 miles of Ashland
1 of 44

12 Units Available
Hanover Crossing Apartments
9258 Hanover Crossing Dr, Mechanicsville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
917 sqft
Easy access to local amenities. On-site fitness center, roller hockey, volleyball and basketball courts, and a sauna. Play area, pool and dog park. Homes offer spacious layouts, vinyl plank flooring and energy-efficient appliances.
1 of 26

$
Dumbarton
7 Units Available
Carriage Club Apartments
7098 Fernwood St, Dumbarton, VA
1 Bedroom
$845
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
Close to I-64 and I-295, these homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and energy-efficient appliances. Common amenities include a dog park, poolside grills, a tennis court, and a swimming pool.
1 of 28

24 Units Available
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$905
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
1 of 49

$
37 Units Available
The Trails at Short Pump
3900 Acadia Ln, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1065 sqft
The Trails at Short Pump is an upscale apartment community in Richmond, Virginia. We are conveniently located near I-295, I-64, and Rt.
1 of 14

Laurel
8 Units Available
Maple Springs Apartments
5624 Maple Run Ln, Laurel, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$832
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
860 sqft
Close to Interstates 64, 95, 295 and 288 for easy commuting. Apartment homes have spacious kitchens, closet space and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym, hot tub and pool, sand volleyball and a nature trail.
1 of 33

8 Units Available
Tuckahoe Creek
1500 Honey Grove Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$917
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Tuckahoe Creek Apartments! Situated on 29 acres in Richmond’s West End, our pet-friendly homes are surrounded by beautifully landscaped areas and tree-lined walkways.
1 of 32

11 Units Available
Broadmoor Apartment Homes
9475 W Broad St, Henrico County, VA
1 Bedroom
$890
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
930 sqft
Join us at the newly renovated Broadmoor Apartment Homes in Henrico, Virginia.
1 of 8

$
Innsbrook
76 Units Available
Innslake Place
4245 Innslake Dr, Innsbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,034
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
976 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
1 of 8

Innsbrook
18 Units Available
Colonial Village at Hampton Glen
4118 Whitford Cir, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,143
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
847 sqft
Located near I-64 and local shopping. On-site cardio and strength center, basketball court, play area, and tennis court. Updated interiors feature new kitchens and flooring, wood-burning fireplaces, and large patios or balconies.
1 of 18

Laurel
7 Units Available
Millspring Commons
9318 Tarheel Ter, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,159
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1230 sqft
Minutes from Dumbarton Elementary School. Recently renovated with updated appliances. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, playground and pool. Just minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
1 of 20

10 Units Available
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
832 sqft
Tucked comfortably into Richmond's West End, Harbor Village offers you the serenity of a secluded setting with convenient access to all areas of the city.
1 of 15

13 Units Available
The Meadows Apartments
1300 Meadowfield Ln, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$902
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$952
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1080 sqft
Step inside The Meadows and you will immediately be surrounded by our stately brick construction and beautifully landscaped grounds. We are located one block from I-295 and I-95 which is quick access for any commuter.
1 of 31

9 Units Available
River Vista Apartments
1500 Forest Run Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,082
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1056 sqft
Near J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College and Downtown Richmond. Recently renovated with fireplace, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and tennis courts.
1 of 27

9 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
1 of 29

$
Laurel
50 Units Available
The Villages at West Laurel
5541 Olde West Ct, Laurel, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1150 sqft
Villages at West Laurel apartment homes offer one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent in Richmond, VA. Villages at West Laurel is conveniently nestled in Western Henrico less than 5 minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
1 of 27

27 Units Available
Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,107
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
996 sqft
Penstock Quarter Apartments is NOW OPEN! The leasing office is located on the first floor of the apartment community at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd, Suite 120.
1 of 42

$
4 Units Available
Hickory Creek
2344 Hickory Creek Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
988 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Richmond and close to shopping and dining. Units have in-home laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Tenants have access to tennis court, sauna, pool and 24-hour gym.

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
1915 Old Brick Road
1915 Old Brick Road, Short Pump, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2218 sqft
Outstanding 3-story townhome with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 1 half bath in the West Broad Village neighborhood in the West End of Henrico County.

1 of 23

1 Unit Available
10136 Ashley Manor Ln
10136 Ashley Manor Ln, Hanover County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2701 sqft
10136 Ashley Manor Ln Available 08/10/20 Beautiful, Bright and Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 20

1 Unit Available
2210 Sommie Lane
2210 Sommie Lane, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1508 sqft
$1550/month. This lovingly maintained 3 bed, 2 bath rancher in Westend is available for tours and move in June 2. The home offers a living room and formal dining room with crown molding and picture windows.

1 of 34

1 Unit Available
14201 Mill Creek Drive
14201 Mill Creek Dr, Hanover County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3834 sqft
Beautifully maintained property featuring nearly 4,000 sqft of living space on 10 acres.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
8939 Ringview Drive
8939 Ringview Dr, Hanover County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2003 sqft
$1800/month. Available for tours and move in NOW. This modern townhouse built in 2017 features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath. Park in your private one car garage or paved 1 car driveway.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Ashland, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Ashland renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

