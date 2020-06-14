AL
99 Apartments for rent in Manchester, VA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Manchester renters looking to get... Read Guide >
Manchester
37 Units Available
Element at Stonebridge
301 Karl Linn Dr, Manchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,132
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1184 sqft
A modern community with open-air courtyards, a luxury outdoor pool, and a saltwater pool. Each home features a full-size washer and dryer, granite and stainless steel amenities, and a private balcony or patio.
Results within 1 mile of Manchester
Jahnke
12 Units Available
The Crossings at Bramblewood
1401 Yellowpine Cir, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$815
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Hioaks
7 Units Available
Sterling Beaufont
6839 Carnation St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$980
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Round-the-clock laundry room and fitness center in conveniently located complex. Maintenance and management on site. Air-conditioned units with patios/balconies and energy-efficient windows. Minutes from downtown Richmond.
Results within 5 miles of Manchester
15 Units Available
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1404 sqft
Community features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, clubhouse, movie theater, and swimming pool. Apartments have balcony, full-size washer/dryer, and gourmet kitchens. Large, open floor plans with lots of light.
27 Units Available
Sapphire at Centerpointe
14250 Sapphire Park Ln, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1305 sqft
Now Leasing! Move in Today! Take a Virtual Tour Just twenty minutes from the West End, Short Pump, and downtown Richmond, Sapphire Apartments are waiting for you to make your next home here.
6 Units Available
Summit at Bon Air
1701 Irondale Rd, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright units with eat-in kitchens near SR-147. One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring air conditioning and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pool and clubhouse on site. Furnished units available.
18 Units Available
The Belvedere Apartments
11900 Bellaverde Cir, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1255 sqft
Conveniently located minutes away from Downtown Richmond, tucked into a quiet pocket of town. Lovely community with lots of greenery, spectacular clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have full-size washer and dryer in unit.
13 Units Available
The Timbers
2024 Timbers Hill Rd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,074
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1150 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Mary Munford
10 Units Available
Malvern Manor
41 1/2 Malvern Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,182
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1000 sqft
Malvern Manor features the finest apartments in Richmond, Virginia.
Scott's Addition
18 Units Available
Preserve at Scott's Addition
1310 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,394
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1056 sqft
The Preserve at Scott's Addition is the joining of two buildings built decades apart, a true mix of historic architecture and modern design. Phase 1 is the complete renovation of the historic Coca Cola Building.
9 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Huguenot
14 Units Available
Stony Point
3012 Stony Lake Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
1094 sqft
Stony Point, a masterpiece apartment community created for those with a taste for excellence. We offer a carefree lifestyle at it's luxurious best, for the person who naturally expects the best.
Sauer's Gardens
Contact for Availability
3600 West Broad
3600 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
Newly renovated historic building located in walkable Scott's Addition neighborhood at the junction of Route 33 and I-195. Granite counters, hardwood floors and patio/balcony provide a modern touch. Pet-friendly, with BBQ and fire pit.
The Museum District
Contact for Availability
Kensington Court
2900 Kensington Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1920s Renaissance-style apartment complex on Kensington Ave, conveniently close to I-161 and Monument Avenue. Hardwood floors and AC in units, plus community gym, courtyard and clubhouse. Walking distance to local school and restaurants.
Sauer's Gardens
1 Unit Available
Argon
3805 Cutshaw Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.

Jeff Davis
1 Unit Available
3006 Columbia Street
3006 Columbia Street, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1659 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in Davee Gardens Ready NOW! - Wonderful, spacious four bedroom, one bathroom home nestled on a quiet street off of Ruffin Road available NOW!! Conveniently located to downtown Richmond in less than 15 minutes with quick

1 Unit Available
3903 Breezy Court
3903 Breezy Court, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1280 sqft
$1295/month. Available NOW. We'd like to invite you tour this newly renovated 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse tucked away in N Chesterfield, just minutes from the Chippenham Parkway.

Swansboro West
1 Unit Available
100 E Blake Lane
100 East Blake Lane, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1228 sqft
$50 Application fee, one-time $125 administrative admin fee.

Swansboro
1 Unit Available
3052 Lawson St
3052 Lawson Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
962 sqft
Nice 2 bed, 2bath home with fresh paint a new flooring throughout. Windows, siding, insulation, wiring and HVAC systems updated in 2015. Large yard and convenient location. Near 360 (Hull Street) and Midlothian Turnpike. Application Fee: $50.

1 Unit Available
4731 Newbys Bridge Road
4731 Newbys Bridge Road, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
This property offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The property has a large fenced in backyard with a good sized deck and driveway. The property is located near interstate 288 and Powhite Parkway for easy access to downtown or Short Pump.

The Fan
1 Unit Available
106 South Lombardy Street
106 South Lombardy Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
Available as early as July 1, 2020. Renovated apartment for rent with a large backyard on Lombardy Street in the fan district. A short walking distance to Gold's Gym, Cary Street Gym, and VCU campus. Plenty of parking and pet friendly.
Results within 10 miles of Manchester
Monroe Ward
110 Units Available
Towers on Franklin
104 West Franklin Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Towers on Franklin in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Old Town Manchester
35 Units Available
River's Edge at Manchester
505 Porter Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1183 sqft
River's Edge at Manchester offers luxury apartment living in Richmond's Historic Manchester. From the 10-story tower residents experience unrivaled city and river views, upscale amenities, and top-of-the-line apartment finishes.
Monroe Ward
58 Units Available
The Berkshire
300 W Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$890
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1659 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Berkshire in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Manchester, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Manchester renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

